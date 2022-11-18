Get a year's worth of Humble Choice games for $89

Black Friday officially begins next Friday – but it has essentially already begun with a slew of deals across the internet throughout many a storefront.

Whilst there’s plenty of physical items out there to pick up – like this offer on Xbox Series S consoles, or this Steelseries Arctic 9X gaming headset – you might be looking for something more on the digital side, something that’ll tide you over for a long time to come without the physical real-estate needed.

Well that’s where Humble Bundle’s Humble Choice offer comes in, offering up a year’s worth of the subscription service for just $89 when using code "HOLIDAY22" – 33-per cent off its usual asking price, available until December 2nd.

This offer appears to only be available for those in the US however – if you’re in the UK, the prices are currently still the same as usual. Worth keeping an eye on though, just in case!

US

Humble Choice 12 month subscription – $89 from Humble Bundle using code ‘HOLIDAY22’ (was $129)

UK

Humble Choice 12 month subscription – £98 from Humble Bundle

"So what is Humble Choice?", you may ask.

Humble Choice is a subscription service, comparable to the likes of Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus etc. and much like those two services, you’ll receive PC games on a monthly basis. For example, this month’s offerings include:

Hell Let Loose

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition

Eldest Souls

Shadow Tactics: Aiko's Choice

And more…

All in all, it’s a varied line-up of various games, headlined by bigger titles such as Hell Let Loose and Kingdoms of Amalur.

The real notable aspect about these titles is that they rotate monthly, and they’re yours to claim and own forever as part of the service.

On top of that, whilst there are games that rotate in availability each month, you’ll also gain access to the Humble Games Collection, a curated and ever-expanding collection of games available to play at any time whilst they’re available. This collection even contains titles released on day one such as the recent releases of Signalis and Ghost Song.

Signalis: Left | Ghost Song: Right

There’s additional bonuses for becoming a member too, such as unlocking an up to 20 per cent discount on purchases within the Humble Store.

Keep in mind, should you buy this subscription, it’ll renew automatically once the 12 months is up, so be sure to turn off automatic renewal if you don’t get hit by any sudden costs when your subscription lapses.

