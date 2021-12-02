Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning expansion Fatesworn is out this month

As you know, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is getting an expansion, and today a release date for said expansion was announced.

Out on December 14, Fatesworn will see the journey of the Fateless One continue.

In it, peace is shattered by a new threat rising in the far west where the icy lands of Mithros are located. Here, Telogrus, the God of Chaos himself has awoken and is gathering followers to throw the world into chaos. Of course, it is up to you to thwart the god's plans in the upcoming expansion.

Along with featuring a brand new storyline, a new environment, various new quests, and missions, there will also be new Chaos Realm dungeons all over Amalur. You can expect a new gameplay mechanic, new weapons and armor, new enemies, a level cap raise, and a new soundtrack by composer Grant Kirkhope.

Fatesworn requires the base game Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, and if you haven't played the game yet, you should give it a try because it's rather good in our opinion. The expansion will run you $19.99/€19.99/£17.99, but you can pick it and the base game up via the Fate Edition for $54.99/€54.99/£47.99.

Kingdoms of Amalur was originally created by bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion creator Ken Rolston as part of Big Huge Games and 38 Studios. It was originally released in 2012 published by EA.

THQ Nordic acquired the Kingdoms of Amalur IP back in 2018.