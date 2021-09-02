THQ Nordic is celebrating its 10th birthday this month, and it’s throwing a party for the fans with a showcase of upcoming games.

It’s happening September 17th, and will be livestreamed on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the showcase will feature six upcoming games, including “the return of legendary franchises, including some for which fans have been waiting for decades to get their hands on a new installment,” THQ Nordic promises, as well as sequels to beloved games.

While it’s easier to speculate on the nature of the sequels, perhaps a new Kingdoms of Amalur or Red Faction game, the new installment fans have been waiting decades for is harder to forecast, as “decades” implies that it predates THQ Nordic itself, perhaps one from the old THQ or something entirely out of left field. Maybe it could be the long-rumored TimeSplitters sequel.

It’s anyone’s guess as to what franchises it’s referring to, but we do know that it will be showing off new footage of Elex 2 and upcoming CRPG Expeditions: Rome. A preshow is also planned for titles from HandyGames.