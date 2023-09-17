Elden Ring's Malenia looks even scarier in an impressive Sekiro mod

If you've ever thought about what it might be like to fight Malenia from Elden Ring with Sekiro's combat system, there's a mod that lets you do just that.

You know her, you hate her, it's none other than Malenia, Blade of Miquella. She's easily one of the toughest bosses that FromSoftware has ever made, in no small part because of her wide range of fast paced moves, as well as how many she has of them. Of course, Elden Ring does give you a number of ways to make the fight a lot easier, thanks to the range of weapons and magic at the game's disposal. But what if we just got rid of all that, and plopped her right into Sekiro? A mod from modder shintheweapon lets you experience just that very thing.

The mod in question is called Malenia - Blade of Ashina, with the Ashina clan being the main antagonists of Sekiro. A fitting name to give the Elden Ring boss, given just how tough she is. A video from Twitter user KentoAmemiya above shows off the fight in action, and to the surprise of no one, unless you're a Sekiro aficionado, it looks like a tough fight.

Where Sekiro differs quite majorly from other FromSoftware games is its stagger and posture system system. Blocking with your sword at just the right time is key, as getting the timing just right will increase your enemy's stagger bar, but getting it wrong will increase yours. All of which obviously makes the difference between winning and losing the fight. And with someone like Malenia, who is constantly coming at you with a flurry of attacks, timing is quite the difficult thing to get right.

At the very least, it's a good challenge to attempt while we wait for Elden Ring's upcoming DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, which still doesn't have a release date.