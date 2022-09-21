Latest Scorn trailer shows eight minutes of grotesque atmosphere and puzzles

Eight minutes of new gameplay for the upcoming horror game Scorn has been released, providing you with a look at the first puzzle.

In this introductory sequence, you will become acquainted with the character you’ll guide through the bio-labyrinth.

Scorn Prologue Gameplay Walkthrough

The game features no assistance as you work your way into the depths of the game's world, equipping yourself with odd tools and solving a gruesome puzzle that "only hints towards things to come."

During your journey through this nightmarish world, you will come to understand the character you’re guiding while you learn the rules and master puzzles without any guidance.

By uncovering secrets and gathering bio-mechanical tools used by a civilization that previously called the world home, you may just survive.

Scorn comes to PC and Xbox Series X/S on October 21, You will be able to pick it up via the Epic Games Store, GOG, Steam, and day one on Xbox Game Pass.