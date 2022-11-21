If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Save on Xbox controllers from the Microsoft, starting from $39.99

And discounts in the UK too.
The Xbox controller has been a gold standard in recent years thanks to its ease of use, compatibility with PCs and mobile devices (as well as Xbox consoles of course).

It's currently on sale at the Microsoft store right now in a variety of colours. Carbon black and robot white are currently $39.99 each, whereas the pulse red, electric volt and shock blue are $44.99 each.

Over in the UK, Currys are currently offering the controllers at just £33.99 using voucher code FNDDGAMING.

This updated Xbox controller for the Series X|S generation is slightly smaller, making it more comfortable to hold, and has a textured back to make it easier to play during long gaming sessions without it slipping out of your hands. There's also a share button which you can use to take screenshots and record gameplay, on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs and also iOS. And yes, it's fully supported by Apple's hardware, as well as Android devices, thanks to the Bluetooth functionality built in.

There are so many deals right now as retailers aren't waiting for Black Friday to arrive. Follow our Jelly Deals Twitter feed to make sure you don't miss out, as we're always sharing discounts on great tech and gaming products for both US and UK readers.

