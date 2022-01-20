New Rocket League Event - Neon Nights - features GRIMES cosmetics and launches January 26

Rocket League players are soon about to see the Genesis of a new in-game event. Neon Nights, which is coming to the game on January 26, will allow players to unlock a range of cosmetics exclusive to the event. You’ll have to be quick though, as it will be phased out of the game on February 8.

The theme of this limited-time activity is GRIMES - the electronic pop artist who has collaborated with Psyonix for Neon Nights. As such, all the unlockables present are themed around the artist - making it a must-attend affair. These include “Player of Games” and “Shinigami Eyes” player anthems, GRIMES-themed toppers, and more.

Alongside this event, the chaotic heatseeker ricochet mode will return. In this mode, every hit on the ball will soar towards the opposing team’s goal. On top of that, as hits on the ball continue without a goal being scored, the speed of the ball significantly increases the speed of the ball. These combined lead to hectic games unlike anything else in Rocket League right now.

Players will also be able to earn Golden Moons during the event period. These can be exchanged for items from the Impact, Nitro, and Overdrive Item series. In addition, the Neon Nights event is running alongside the Lunar New Year celebrations. This means you’ll be able to redeem the Year of the Tiger bundle for free, which contains the TIny Tiger Topper and Tyger Decal.

Will this event tempt you into jumping back into Rocket League? Let us know in the comments below. If you’re looking for free rocket league cosmetics this month, check out our Rocket League codes page right here!