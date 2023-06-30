This is why Roblox is not on PlayStation

The ongoing FTC trial against Microsoft to stop the company from moving forward with its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, has produced even more behind-the-scenes information about companies and business dealings involving Xbox, and rival PlayStation.

As part of the court's evidence-gathering process, anyone with interest - such as PlayStation boss Jim Ryan - can provide statements/evidence to make their case for whether or not the acquisition should happen. Ryan previously hit at Xbox in a number of ways during the trial, including claiming that publishers don't like Xbox Game Pass.

In another exhibit from the trial, Ryan told investors in early 2022 that Sony is weary of making Roblox available on PlayStation, because of the platform's popularity with children. The vast majority of Roblox's audience (around 50%) is under 13YO, which is why Sony is careful not to make something that could potentially exploit children available on its platform.

Roblox is available on PC, mobile, and Xbox - but has been notably absent from PlayStation.

"Historically, because of the large number of children that play on the PlayStation, we have been very careful with regards to opening them up to anything that could potentially exploit them," said Ryan (as spotted by Axios) when asked about Roblox's absence.

That said, Sony's stance on this has softened since, but the game has yet to be released on PlayStation.

"We have been conservative for too long, and now we are currently engaging with people at Roblox. We hope that the situation will change," Ryan added.

Roblox has generated controversy in the past for poor moderation that results in creating an unsafe environment for children, such as modes with harmful content. The company behind it has also come under fire for pocketing over 75% of profits from user-generated content.

