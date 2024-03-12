Rick and Morty: The Anime still has no release date, but its latest preview looks like a lot more fun than the OG show

Rick and Morty: The Anime is still waiting on a release date confirmation, but Adult Swim has given us another look at it at the very least.

Back in December last year, Rick and Morty: The Anime got its very broad release window of some time in 2024, and that hasn't been narrowed in the months since. Even now, all we know is that the show is coming out this year, which is good news at least because Rick and Morty season 8 won't be out until 2025, but yesterday Adult Swim did share another preview, this time focusing on "Space Beth." You can check out the full preview below, and to be perfectly honest, I think it's already looking a lot more fun than the original show.

There's a bit of a curse that hangs over a lot of western adult animated shows, which is that they rarely seem to be able to get really high quality animation. That isn't to say Rick and Morty is badly animated, I just think that a lot of the time the animation itself isn't very fun, particularly the more action-based sequences. The preview above shows Space Beth facing off against Tammy, and has a lot of fun movement packed into quite a short window.

It's also, unsurprisingly, anime as hell, so at least the title is living up to its name. I also think the fight scene might have mostly been done in 3D, which is quite impressive given how hard it can be to turn 2D characters into 3D without them looking weird in movement (looking at you, musclebound Fortnite Peter Griffin).

There's a strong crew attached to it too, with Takashi Sano returning to direct the 10-episode series from the previous Rick and Morty anime shorts he also made, Rick and Morty vs. Genocider, and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil). For now though, you'll just have to wait patiently for a release date.