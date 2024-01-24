Rick and Morty season 8 isn't out until 2025, so it's a good thing its spin-off is due this year

Rick and Morty season 8 has caught a delay into 2025, but that's ok, you'll be able to see them again when the anime drops later this year.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Rick and Morty season 8 will no longer be releasing this year, and the reason is a very understandable and simple one: last year's five-month-long writers strike delayed production. Considering the importance of the strike, which ensured that writers would be appropriately paid residuals from streaming media, as well as guaranteed protections from being replaced by AI-produced content, we can forgive a bit of a delay. Plus, Rick and Morty season 7 has now arrived on the streaming service Max, so you can always just rewatch that to keep yourself busy.

That isn't to say there isn't more Rick and Morty to look forward to this year, though - Adult Swim also revealed another look at the upcoming spin-off Rick and Morty: The Anime, which is still set to release sometime in 2024. You can see in the brief clip above that Rick is acting quite introspective about life and all the possible paths you can take, but he's still his usual burpy, barfy self even in an anime universe. The anime adaptation is coming from director Takashi Sano (Tower of God), who also directed the anime shorts this full series is based off of, Rick and Morty vs Genocider, and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).

There are, unsurprisingly, questions over whether the anime spin-off will be canon to the main universe. Given that the whole main concept of the show is travelling between universes, it wouldn't be entirely unsurprising, though it has previously been described as standing on its own as an original work. Meaning, don't necessarily expect it to have massive lore revelations about the entire series.

In the meantime, you could always check out the first look at the series released last year, which features the show's complete opening, as well as a message from Sano about the spin-off.