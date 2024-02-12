Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Cougar location guide

Your average cougar in Red Dead Redemption 2 is a handful to deal with, let alone the legendary cougar that you can find roaming the wilds. In our Red Dead Redemption 2 legendary cougar guide, we'll be compiling all the information you need to know for taking on the elite animal, which can be a real handful in a fight.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Cougar Pelt

To track down the legendary cougar in Red Dead Redemption 2, you’re firstly going to have to head to the very western edge of the entire map. This is in the New Austin region, and you can find the legendary cougar roaming around just north of Gaptooth Breach, the small mining plant.

You’ll know when you’re in the territory of the legendary cougar when a small message pops up on the top left corner of your screen, telling you that you’ve entered “legendary animal territory.” You now need to activate the ‘detective mode’ of sorts by pressing the left and right analog sticks, and scan your nearby surroundings for clues, indicated by small columns of light rising up off the ground.

Once you’ve found a clue to the legendary cougar, the surrounding area on your mini map will turn white, representing the territory of the legendary animal itself. Make sure to bring a repeater or a powerful revolver with you to deal with the legendary cougar, and remember that you can’t damage the pelt of a legendary animal with excessive firepower, so feel free to let loose on the predator.

Pick up the corpse of the legendary cougar, and stow it on the back of your horse. Now make your way to the nearest Trapper (found near Manzanita Post). You can sell the legendary cougar carcass to the Trapper for $50.00, which unlocks the pelt itself for crafting. Here are the items you can craft at the Trapper using the legendary cougar pelt:

Legendary Cougar Flop Hat: Costs $19, requires 2 turkey feathers.

Costs $19, requires 2 turkey feathers. Legendary Cougar and Wolf Vest: Costs $42, requires one legendary wolf pelt and protects from the cold.

Costs $42, requires one legendary wolf pelt and protects from the cold. Legendary Cougar Riding Gloves: Costs $20, requires one perfect boar pelt and protects from the cold.

And that’s all you need to know about the legendary cougar pelt, and how to obtain it, in Red Dead Redemption 2. Now that we’re done with this guide, why not check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 legendary fish guide for more hunting?