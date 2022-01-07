Rainbow Six Extraction video goes over the game's lore and the threat REACT is facing

Rainbow Six Extraction is out soon, and the latest trailer helps get you acquainted with the game's lore.

In the latest video for the upcoming title, Dr. Elena “Mira” Alvarez, director of REACT R&D, leads the team gathering critical information on the evolving Archaean threat.

Because every enemy has its own capabilities and mutations, you will need to learn, adapt, and work together as a team of three in order to survive.

The game features 18 out of the 60 operators from Rainbow Six Siege in this new PVE setting. You will be taking these operators on incursions into contaminated zones to complete objectives and take the fight to the Archaeans.

Rainbow Six Extraction is coming January 20 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X/S, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia, and you can play free for up to 14 days with the Buddy Pass. Also, if you are a Game Pass subscriber, it will be made available on day one for PC and Xbox users.

If you want to get a feel for what to ecpect ahead of time with the shooter, be sure to give Dorrani's preview a read. Also, if you plan to play it on PC, have a look at the specs.