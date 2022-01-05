Ubisoft has provided a list of PC specs for Rainbow Six Extraction, outlining the low, high and ultra settings.

Releasing on January 20, the specs outlined will make sure you and your PC are ready to roll when the day comes. You can look over the different tiers to see what you’ll need to run the co-op shooter at the designated resolutions below.

Low 1080p

CPU: Intel i5-4460 // AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB // AMD RX 560 4GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

STORAGE: 85GB

High 1080p

CPU: Intel i7-4790 // AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB // AMD RX 580 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

STORAGE: 85GB

High 1440p

CPU: Intel i5-8400 // AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB // AMD RX 5600CT 6GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

STORAGE: 85GB

Ultra 2160p

CPU: Intel i9-9900K // AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB // AMD RX 6800XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

STORAGE: 85GB (+9GB HD Textures)

Additional features include an uncapped frame rate, Vulkan API support, multi-monitor and widescreen support, Nvidia DLSS and Reflex support, in-depth customization options, and an in-game benchmark for performace analysis.

Rainbow Six Extraction will release with a Buddy Pass and a planned slate of free post-launch content. It will feature cross-play, cross-progression, and cross-save.

You will be able to pick it up on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Amazon Luna, Stadia, and the Ubisoft Store on PC, as well as via Ubisoft+ and Game Pass for PC and Xbox systems.