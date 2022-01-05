Rainbow Six Extraction will release day one on Game Pass

Rainbow Six Extraction is out on January 20, and news of the game coming to Game Pass day one was announced today.

Coming to PlayStation consoles as well, those with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play it for nada on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The tactical FPS features a PvE co-op experience that can be played alone or in squads of up to three players to take on various incursions.

It was also announced Rainbow Six Siege is coming to PC Game Pass January 20 as well. With Rainbow Six Siege available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on console and cloud already, PC players will have the chance to brush up on some shooting skills while awaiting the release of Rainbow Six Extraction. And players who play both Siege and Extraction can unlock gear which will be included in the United Front Bundle.

And if that weren't enough, Ubisoft also announced today its intent to bring Ubisoft+ to Xbox platforms in the future.

Rainbow Six Extraction is available for pre-order now.