Purported Starfield Constellation Edition leak suggests $300 price tag

It appears Starfield is getting a Collector's Edition, which isn't all that surprising considering Bethesda has previously issued plenty of such editions.

According to reliable leaker Billbil-kun on Dealabs (thanks, Neowin), the purported Collector's Edition of Starfield is called the Constellation Edition, and it will run you $300/€300.

Watch on YouTube Starfield release date trailer.

While contents are not presently known, it is safe to assume it will contain physical goodies and other items to entice you. Previous editions such as these from Bethesda included a Power Armor Helmet (Fallout 76), a Dogmeat statue (Fallout 4), a lunch box containing a bobblehead of Pip-Boy (Fallout 3), and a statue of the dragon Alduin perched on a shout wall (Skyrim).

The leak also provided prices for the Standard and Premium Editions of the game. The standard game will run you $69.99 on PC and $79.99 on Xbox Series X/S. The Starfield Premium Edition will cost $105 on PC and $115 on Xbox Series X/S.

Pricing and the edition descriptions may or may not be accurate, so keep that in mind, but Billbil-kun has been spot on with leaks in the past.

If the leaked information is accurate, contents and pricing could be announced during the Starfield Direct that goes live right after the Xbox Showcase tomorrow, June 11. So keep your eyes peeled.

The event kicks off at 10am PT, 1pm ET, and 6pm UK.

You'll be able to watch the stream live with us, and you should also keep an eye on our live blog for everything you may have missed, or just because you are interested in our commentary.

Starfield releases on September 6.