PS5 System Update lands today as Sony promises VRR support "in the coming months"

Today, Sony pushed out a new update for PS4 and PS5 consoles. For the most part, these updates are business as ususal and what you'd expect from system updates on PlayStation hardware (headline changes include stability updates and the ability to create or join open or closed parties, UI updates for Trophy and Game Base elements, and a new voice command update).

But Sony also noted that it's planning to release a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) feature for the PlayStation 5 “in the coming months.”

“Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced,” Sony explains in a post over on the PlayStation blog. “Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch.”

So, to put it simply, VRR is basically an adaptable feature designed to make your gaming sessions look and feel better: it can enhance general, overall graphical output reducing visual artifacts, screen tearing, and frame pacing issues. This will apply to all games on the system – even if a specific title does not officially support VRR.

"This feature may improve video quality for some games. If this results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn off this option at any time,” continues Sony.

There is no formal release date for the VRR update, just a vague 'coming months' outlook from Sony.

In today's update, the Game Base UI on the Remote Play app has been upgraded “making it easier to access the Friends, Parties and messaging features delivering a consistent player experience with PS5.” You can now also open games, apps and settings with the voice command feature (in English only) and UI revisions have addressed issues with Trophy cards and more.