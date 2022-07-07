If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ALLmeh

PS5 firmware update lets you turn off ALLM to help deal with stubborn TVs

If ALLM being on by default on PS5 has taken some control away from you, this new update will help give some of it back.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

Sony has rolled out a new firmware update to PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide earlier today. The new patch, 22.01-05.50.00, does actually bring a major new feature - or more accurately, the ability to turn it off. We're talking about Auto Low Latency Mode, or ALLM.

ALLM allows the console to take control of the TV and automatically switch to the mode with the lowest input lag, which is typically the TV's game mode. The TV goes out of ALLM when you exit a game and launch a movie, which is all well and good.

Watch on YouTube

ALLM first arrived on PS5 with the highly anticipated Variable Refresh Rate - VRR - update in April. Unfortunately, the way it was implemented meant that it was active all the time.

On Sony TVs in particular, enabling ALLM locks away certain picture settings. This all-or-nothing approach forced the hands of many, and ruined the picture quality.

With today's update, PS5 owners can simply switch ALLM off. However, ALLM will still need to be active whenever VRR gets enabled, but the new toggle will help you outside of VRR.

To do this, head to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > ALLM. Selecting Automatic will leave it up to the console to switch in and out of ALLM, while Off will disable ALLM - except when VRR is enabled.

All of these features, of course, are available on TVs that support HDMI 2.1, such as LG's range of OLED, certain Samsung QLED, and few Sony models.

Tagged With

About the Author

Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch