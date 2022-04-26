Variable Refresh Rate support for PS5 is rolling out this week

Sony has announced it will be rolling out Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support to PS5 globally via a console update over the next few days.

On HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output.

What this does is enhance the visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing.

This will make gameplay feel smoother through seamlessly rendered scenes, graphics will look crisper, and input lag is reduced. Results on the latter may vary by game, the TV you’re using, and the visual mode you’ve selected for a specific game.

Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch.

Here are a few of the games that will recieve game patches enabling VRR support:

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

Once the PS5 VRR update rolls around, once you have updated your PS5, it will automatically be enabled for supported games if your console is connected to an HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TV or PC monitor. You can also turn it off under “Screen and Video” in system settings if you wish.

You can also choose to apply VRR to PS5 games that don’t support it, as it may improve video quality for some games. If this results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn off this option at any time.