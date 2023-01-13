If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
STABILITY PATCH

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to receive new patch… in late February

Ver 1.2.0 is on its way.

Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
Paldean Wooper in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, despite achieving new Pokemon sales records, were a mess in terms of quality. There’s no denying that. At the very beginning of December 2022, The Pokemon Company issues its first patch for the game, advising that it was, “working on improvements to the games.”

Which starter did you choose?

Now, The Pokemon Company has revealed that another patch is planned for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This won’t be available right away like the previous patch, however, and fans will be waiting until late February to install it.

Via a post on the official Pokemon website celebrating all 1008 Pokemon, mention of the patch can be found at the very bottom of the article: “Update Ver. 1.2.0, which will include bug fixes and add functionality, is planned to be released in late February. Please look forward to more details soon.”

There are no more details as to what the Ver. 1.2.0 patch will feature. The first patch for the game added Ranked Battles at long last (which also had issues of their own), and even fixed some glitches with music not playing during battles. However, The Pokemon Company failed to address many of the issues actually frustrating players; NPCs at five FPS, falling through the floor in battle, and so forth.

Here’s to hoping that as new details emerge and the patch is released, these issues are finally addressed, or even better, fixed. What are you hoping to see fixed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet the most?

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch