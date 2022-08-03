Pokemon Scarlet and Violet stream details Terastel forms, ridable Legendaries, and Tera Raids

A Pokemon Presents was held today by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company International, and it revealed more details about Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

During the stream, a glimpse of the Paldea region was given, we were introduced to five new characters, three Pokemon (Fidough, Paldean Wooper, and Cetitan) were revealed, the Terastel Phenomenon was announced, and information on Tera Raid Battles was provided.

Set in the Paldea region, a land filled with open spaces, lakes, mountains, and even wastelands, the game features plenty of people and Pokemon living together in various locations. The land is filled with Pokemon living in treetops, rivers, and wilderness locations.

In the center of Paldea sits the largest city in the region: Mesagoza. Here, you will find either Naranja Academy or Uva Academy, depending on which version of the game you have purchased.

In Scarlet and Violet, the Pokedex works as an app on your Rotom Phone. The device is used to pull up a map of the entire Paldea region and shows your current location. All sorts of information can be found in the app, such as nearby towns, Pokemon Centers, and wild Pokemon.

While on your travels, you will come across a phenomenon found in the region called the Paldea Terastel Phenomenon. It makes Pokemon shine and glimmer like gems. You and two others can work together to take on a Terastallized wild Pokemon in Tera Raid Battles.

When a Pokemon Terastallizes, a Tera Jewel appears above its head like a crown, and the Pokemon’s body glistens. All Pokemon in Paldea can Terastallize to gain special powers, and Terastallization allows you to enhance your battle strategies by increasing the powers of any moves that have the same type as your Pokemon’s Tera Type.

There are 18 types of Terastallization, allowing for countless combinations of Pokemon and Tera Types. You can Terastallize a Pokemon once per battle and the transformation will last until the end of the battle. To do this, you will use a Tera Orb, which will need to be recharged after each use. Charge it by touching crystals overflowing with Terastal energy or by going to a Pokemon Center.

To participate in Tera Raid Battles, you will be able to find other players to join you in the Tera Raid Battle option. Here, you can recruit allies or join someone else’s raid. To have a battle together with friends you already know, you’ll need to set a Link Code.

The battle system has a time limit and allows you to continue attacking seamlessly without waiting on other Trainers to choose their actions.

When it comes to trading and battling with other Trainers, you will use a feature called the Poke Portal.

In the Poke Portal, a Link Trade lets you trade with a specific person. With a Surprise Trade, once you have chosen a Pokemon to trade, you will be able to trade with a random Trainer somewhere in the world.

In the Link Battle option in the Poke Portal, you will be able to have Pokemon battles with other Pokemon Trainers.

Additionally, with the new Union Circle feature added to the Poke Portal, you and up to three friends can adventure together in the same space.

Today’s stream also introduced people you will meet in the game.

One was Clavell, director of the academy, who will teach you many things about your school. There’s also Mr. Jacq, a professor who knows all about Pokemon biology and is the developer of the Pokedex app for the Rotom Phone. He’s also your homeroom teacher. You will also meet Arven, a good cook researching recipes to help Pokemon feel better. Penny will also be someone you interact with, but she doesn’t seem to come to school very often. The other character revealed today was the Gym Leader of the Glaseado Gym, Grusha. The ex-professional snowboarder is an ice-type specialist who has Cetitan as his partner.

Speaking of Cetitan, the Ice-Type Terra Whale Pokemon was one of the three Pokemon introduced today.

This particular genus migrates around the snowy regions and makes use of its abilities Thick Fat and Slush Rush.

Fidough the Puppy Pokemon made an appearance too. This Fairy-type can intimidate opponents by puffing up their bodies to appear larger. Their innate ability is Own Tempo.

The other Pokemon introduced was Paldean Wooper. At some point, these Pokemon lived underwater in the Paldea region before moving to bogs on land. This Poison-type Pokemon can shoot poisonous liquid from their gills and feature the ability Poison Point and Water Absorb

As previously announced, you will find different species of Pokemon appearing depending on which game you purchase. For example, Larvitar and Stonjourner appear in Pokemon Scarlet, while Bagon and Eiscue appear in Pokemon Violet.

There will be new forms discovered for the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon in the game. Depending on which game is purchased, either Pokemon will join you on your journey. Koraidon and Miraidon are said to have power that far surpasses that of other Pokemon, and they can change their forms to better suit what they’re doing or what terrain they’re traveling over.

For example, there’s Sprinting Build and Drive Mode. It allows you to either ride Sprinting Build Koraidon or use Drive Mode Miraidon to easily traverse the Paldea region more freely.

There’s also Swimming Build and Aquatic Mode. Here, you can jump into rivers, lakes, and oceans to approach the Pokemon that live there or cross perilous waters quickly by riding Swimming Build Koraidon or Aquatic Mode Miraidon.

And finally, there’s Gliding Build and Glide Mode that allows you to jump from mountains, towering cliffs, or tall buildings and glide toward your destination.

If you decide to pre-order Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will receive a special in-game Pikachu as a gift. This Pikachu has two unique characteristics: it knows the move Fly, which it normally cannot learn, and its Tera Type is Flying.

You can receive it by choosing Get via Internet from the Mystery Gift feature in your game, up until Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

There’s also the Adventure Set if you download the digital version of Scarlet or Violet from Nintendo eShop by Tuesday, February 28, 2023. This provides you with a serial code for a set that includes 10 Potions, five full-heals, three revives, three Ether, one Rare Candy, and one Nugget.

As a bonus for purchasing both games, you can earn the Double-Pack Bonus that will provide you with two codes (one per game) that will reward you with 100 Poke Balls.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases on November 18.