PlayStation State of Play kicks off later today - watch it here

The PlayStation State of Play June presentation takes place later today, and you can watch the 30-minute show right here.

Sony said to expect reveals from third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2.

As far as third-party announcements are concerned, we haven't heard any rumblings on what Sony plans to show, but Final Fantasy 16 news is expected by many.

Announced in September 2020 for PlayStation 5, the game is in the final stages of development and Square previously promised more news on the game was coming sometime this spring. State of Play presents a perfect opportunity for an update on the game - maybe even a release date. You never know.

We could also get a new look at Forspoken, Street Fighter 6, the promised Resident Evil Village DLC, and who knows what else.

While third party PlayStation console games will be the focus of the show, Sony said to also expect a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2. One of those games will be Horizon Call of the Mountain, the VR spin-off to the Horizon series announced earlier this year.

It is also hoped a release date for God of War Ragnarok will be provided. We'll just have to wait and see what Sony has up its sleeve, we reckon.

You can watch the presentation here via YouTube or head over to Twitch. The show kicks off at 3pm PT, 6pm ET, 11pm UK.