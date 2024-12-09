Arcane was never going to get a third season, but its showrunner has teased that certain characters could get their own spin-offs

Arcane fans, don't worry, it sounds like your faves aren't being completely abandoned, as spin-offs for "certain characters" are very much on the table.

We already know that Riot has plans for a "slate of different projects" in the works following the success of Arcane, all at different points of development, but what those projects are is still a bit of a mystery. One thing that did leave certain fans of Arcane disappointed, though, is that the show only got two seasons (and not five, like previously and incorrectly rumoured). However, this doesn't mean the end of the characters you know and love, as speaking to The Direct, co-creator Christian Linke shared that the team is thinking about spin-off shows of particular characters.

Linke explained that they're not looking at "season 3 so much, but individual stories of certain characters that are in 'Arcane,' in both seasons," when it comes to whatever's next for the series. "[There] definitely are like, 'Hey, let's continue their stories in their own kind of franchises and stories.' So definitely, 'Arcane' is just the first. We want to continue telling stories." What might this mean for you? Well, presumably that you get to see some of your faves once again, but obviously season 2 left more than one of them in a not so alive state, so perhaps it'll have to be your fave from another universe.

One thing I hope from future projects from Riot and Fortiche is that they slow things down a touch - season 2 was way too fast paced, and packed way too much into just one season. Luckily, Linke is aware of those pacing complaints, so let's hope that's taken into consideration with whatever comes next. After all, it's like we have Ekko's time travel doohicky, so we can't reverse mistakes once they've already been made.