PlayStation Plus free games for April 2022 confirmed

Sony has announced its April 2022 lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Starting on April 5, you will be able to download and play the following games: Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS5, PS4), Slay the Spire (PS4), and SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4).

In Hood: Outlaws & Legends, rival gangs compete in heists against the wealthy. One of the different game modes is State Heist: a full coop PvE mode where teams control spawn points to recuperate as much gold as possible. In Gold Rush PvPvE mode, two teams of four battle it out in an attempt to the perfect heist. You will do this by stealing and extracting treasure while fighting each other and the AI Guards.

The classic platformer SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom returns, and has been faithfully remade In it, you play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and use their unique sets of skills to thwart Plankton and his army of robots' evil plan to rule Bikini Bottom. The game also includes horde mode for up to two players, online and offline.

Slay the Spire takes you on a journey up the ever-changing Spire. This deckbuilder adventure fuses card games and roguelikes and tasks you with creating a unique deck from hundreds of cards to defeat foes and reach the top.

With April's offerings coming out, it means you have until Monday, April 4 to add March titles Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner (PS5 version only3), and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to your game library.

It was also announced today by Sony that Persona 5 will leave the PlayStation Plus Collection on May 11. So, if you want it, you will need to add the game to your library before that date arrives.