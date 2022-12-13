Your PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up is now available, here’s how to get it

That time of year has rolled around all too quickly, meaning it’s time to check out your annual highlights. With Spotify Wrapped over with and finally forgotten about, let’s talk about your personal PlayStation statistics for the year! From today, December 13, until January 13, players will be able to access and share their PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up highlights.

God of War: Ragnarok casts Odin as a mob boss in a deft blend of The Last of Us and Skyrim.

2022 introduced plenty of new games. Not as many as we’d of liked, but we were in receipt of some colossal titles such as Elden Ring, God of War: Ragnarok, and Horizon Forbidden West. On top of these games, 2022 was a year of great indies, including Stray, Tunic, Pentiment, and more.

But exactly how many hours did you spend with each on PlayStation? How many trophies did you earn? And how much of your year was spent with each game in your library? PlayStation Wrap-Up will tell you this, and more; the amount of axes you threw in God of War: Ragnarok, the number of miles you drove in Gran Turismo 7, and even how many Thunderjaws you tackled in Horizon Forbidden West.

To get your PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up, head to PlayStation’s Wrap-Up page and login using your PlayStation account. Voilà!

The statistics in your 2022 Wrap-Up will continue to evolve until the new year, so don’t fear if you haven’t finished off God of War: Ragnarok just yet. You’ve up until the new year to round off your time with Kratos and Artreus.

In addition, PS5 and PS4 users who click through the entirety of their 2022 Wrap-Up will receive a voucher code to redeem one of six Astro Bot avatars. The avatars will reflect your gaming achievements on PlayStation this year, and the codes can also be shared with friends. So, keep an eye out for the different avatar codes too!

If your 2022 Wrap-Up is lacking this year, be sure to take a look at the best PS5 games to try out!