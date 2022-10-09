PlatinumGames still plans to make live service games despite Babylon Fall's fall

Babylon's Fall might have been a failure, but PlatinumGames still intends to have a focus on live service games.

Last month, PlatinumGames delivered the news that the servers for Babylon's Fall would be shutting down, and as it's an online-only game, that means it's going away forever. This wasn't particularly surprising news considering a few months ago the game literally only had one player online on Steam at one point. But in a new interview from VGC, the studio's CEO Atsushi Inaba hasn't changed its plans to progress with more live service titles (thanks, Eurogamer).

"Live service games are definitely something we do want to do and put our effort in moving forward," Inaba said. "There are two pillars, so to speak, that we can look at internally for our development teams, that being the people within the same company.

"The first is just the sheer fun of the core game mechanics that you have in the live service game and secondly, performing the live service itself. I think these two pillars are values that need to be strongly connected internally, and need to be viewed, treasured, and valued by the same people, on the same team, at the very same company."

Inaba went on to note that if either side is "valued over the other or if they're not connected, things usually don't turn out the way we would have wanted them to."

The CEO also expressed that the studio was "extremely sorry" for any disappointment fans might be experiencing at the announcement of the game's servers closing.

Babylon's Fall has struggled pretty much right from the get go, with less than 1000 players playing the game on Steam at launch, an incredibly ill omen, and one that obviously led to the situation the game is now in. Anyone that is still playing Babylon's Fall can expect the servers to shut down in February, just shy of the game's first anniversary.