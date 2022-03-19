Babylon's Fall content up to the end of Season 2 is nearly complete, work on Season 3 has started

PlatinumGames has plenty of upcoming content in store for Babylon's Fall players.

Furthermore, the team is also determined to provide new content for the game and make improvements based on player feedback to keep existing players playing and to attract newcomers.

The live-service game isn't a very big hit. At least on PC, as we're not sure what the players numbers are on PS4 and PS5. On Steam, the game's peak concurrent player count was 1,166 when the game was released. As of press time, it's not on the top 100 games being played list and the player count sits at 296 players.

But PlatinumGames hoped to remedy this by offering new content, and by listening to its players.

For starters, slated for the end of March, players can expect a reduction in the number of enemies and the number of gimmicks, and bugs affecting attacks in duals will be fixed.

The team is also working on making adjustments to the graphics, will add the option to turn your allies' battle effects on or off, provide additional lock-ons, make it possible to check details of items bought at The Exchange, a feature to show off active buff effects will be added, a there will be a reassessment of weapons balancing.

Feedback the team will continue to look into includes the addition of accessibility options such as support for color filtering, useability of The Exchange and the Forge, and dungeon obstacles. Orders, the HQ menu, campaign quests with repetitive movie scenes, a quest selection screen, optimization for PC, and more will also be looked into based on player feedback.

Starting with Season 2 and onward, weapon types other than bows and swords will be boosted to improve balance. The team will then observe and decide on whether bows and swords need toning down.

March 22 will see a large-scale update drop, and on April 26 another update will introduce an additional story.

You can look over a preliminary roadmap for upcoming and previously released content below, and if you are interested in trying the game out, a Steam demo will be made available on March 23. There is also a Nier Automata Collaboration Event which runs March 29 - April 26.