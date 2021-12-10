If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
A DATE

Babylon's Fall gets a new trailer and a March release date

PlatinumGames' latest isn't too far off.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Along with a new trailer dropping tonight for Babylon's Fall, a release date for the PlatinumGames title was announced during The Game Awards.

The game is set for a worldwide release on March 3, 2022. The co-op-combat game will be made available on Steam, PS4 and PS5. The game can be played solo or in parties up to four and will feature new game modes, story content, and weapon types after launch at no additional cost.

The developers and Square Enix will also offer early access for pre-orders on the digital deluxe version beginning on February 28.

In Babylon's Fall, you and others become a group of warriors known as the sentinels, bonded with special equipment called Gideon Coffins. Your goal is to overcome the titanic Tower of Babylon, within which sleeps a great legacy.

In addition to weapons wielded in both hands, characters can use the power of their Gideon Coffin to equip two more, allowing for combinations of up to four weapons at once. The capabilities of different equipment will also bring variation in battle.

The game’s visuals were also recently reworked but will still mainatin a “brushwork style” with a medieval oil painting aesthetic.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch