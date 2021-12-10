Babylon's Fall gets a new trailer and a March release date

Along with a new trailer dropping tonight for Babylon's Fall, a release date for the PlatinumGames title was announced during The Game Awards.

The game is set for a worldwide release on March 3, 2022. The co-op-combat game will be made available on Steam, PS4 and PS5. The game can be played solo or in parties up to four and will feature new game modes, story content, and weapon types after launch at no additional cost.

The developers and Square Enix will also offer early access for pre-orders on the digital deluxe version beginning on February 28.

In Babylon's Fall, you and others become a group of warriors known as the sentinels, bonded with special equipment called Gideon Coffins. Your goal is to overcome the titanic Tower of Babylon, within which sleeps a great legacy.

In addition to weapons wielded in both hands, characters can use the power of their Gideon Coffin to equip two more, allowing for combinations of up to four weapons at once. The capabilities of different equipment will also bring variation in battle.

The game’s visuals were also recently reworked but will still mainatin a “brushwork style” with a medieval oil painting aesthetic.