Pikachu's latest music video cameo sees him be abducted by a man in a big hat's techno spaceship

Hi there, it’s Friday as I write this, as a new music video featuring a cameo from Pikachu has arrived in our lives. In case you were wondering, it sees him be abducted by a spacecraft piloted by a DJ in a big hat, which is quite fun.

Yes, I’m serious, and the Pokemon Company officially endorsed this happening - possibly just to guarantee the last few people still trying would stop asking it to say something about Palworld that isn’t just ‘we’re looking into it’. Now, prepare yourself, because I’m not sure you’re ready for all the implications the story this video tells might have.

To start off with, the song itself is called “Never Be Lonely” and is performed by DJ and songwriter Jax Jones, alongside singer Zoe Wees. The former name might be familiar to Pokemon vets, as he was one of the artists involved in the 2021 album put out to commemorate Pokemon’s twenty-fifth anniversary.

He’s also the man in the big hat you read about in the headline but, to be honest, that’s about the most mundane aspect of this new video of his. You see, it’s set in “a future world” where Jones and Wees are performing aboard a stadium-shaped spacecraft. Pikachu’s sleeping rough in a park on Earth - I don’t know why, maybe he’s fallen on hard times after Ash left him following an argument and took all the other Pokemon with him - when he’s abducted by the craft in typical UFO fashion.

Once he’s been beamed up, the little yellow lad rocks up on stage with Jones and Wees. He’s not at all daunted by the situation and just starts boogieing with the pair and their dancers, maybe just because he thinks they won’t probe him if he manages to fit in and imitate their culture.

Then, just as the song reaches a drop, he unleashes a cheeky lighting attack that looks like it should blow all of the fuses in the stadium, but doesn’t because - lest you forget - this is a music video and not real life. In case you’re wondering, Pikachu doesn’t get sent back to Earth, meaning this is basically a kidnapping case that could well be still ongoing.

“This collaboration with Zoe Wees and Pikachu represents a dream come true for me,” Jones says of the video, “‘Never Be Lonely’ is a sonic journey into the heart of music and friendship, and it’s a privilege to have Pikachu join us on this adventure.”

Yes, I respond, but when are you going to return the poor creature to his home planet? Alas, the hat man’s never going to answer me, even if I give his earworm track a light seven.

Sadly, you’ll have to wait a little longer than originally planned to see Pikachu and co in Pokemon Horizons via Netflix, with the anime set to arrive in March. Oh and here are some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet codes.