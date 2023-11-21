Pet Simulator 99 release date and time confirmed

Before 2023 comes to a close there's one major Roblox game launching that fans of the platform will want to keep an eye. In just a matter of days BIG Games, the makers of the hugely popular Pet Simulator X, will be launching their next game Pet Simulator 99.

The follow-up to one of the most popular Roblox games around will be arriving just in time for Christmas, and if you can't wait to play it the good news is the Pet Simulator 99 release date and time has been confirmed. So you know exactly when to set your alarm clocks for to jump into the cute and colorful world of PS99 for the very first time.

To help you get ready for launch day, we've got details on when Pet Simulator 99 will be launching in regions around the world and what to expect from it.

Pet Simulator 99 release date

The Pet Simulator 99 release date has been confirmed by developers BIG Games. The cute pet collecting game will launch on Friday 1 December 2023. The game's Roblox page is already listed so you can have it loaded on your device on launch day, so you can jump in as soon as the game goes live.

Here's the times it will be available around the world:

US (West Coast) : 6am PT

: 6am PT US (East Coast) : 9am ET

: 9am ET UK : 2pm GMT

: 2pm GMT Europe: 3pm CET

Pet Simulator 99 trailer

Ahead of the game's highly anticipated launch, a trailer has been revealed for Pet Simulator 99 giving fans a taste of what they can expect. You can watch it below.

What to expect from Pet Simulator 99

Pet Simulator 99 will have all the things you love about Pet Simulator X and more. So that means a huge selection of cute, colorful creatures you can collect, new worlds to unlock and plenty of eggs ready for you to hatch. If you've already sunk countless hours into PSX you'll be pleased to know you can transfer over pets to PS99. To do this, you need to use the Pet Box in Pet Simulator X.

Image credit: VG247/BIG Games

