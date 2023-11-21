If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Blade Ball ability tier list for November 2023

Every ability in Blade Ball ranked from best to worst.

A Blade Ball character activates the powerful Rapture ability in the popular Roblox experience.
Image credit: VG247/Wiggity
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

Finding yourself on the losing end of most matches in Blade Ball? Then make sure you try out a new Blade Ball ability to power up your character and get ready for battle.

There's a huge amount of Blade Ball abilities available, which when activated can make it tricky for your opponent to defend against and lead to a quick kill. If you're not sure which ability to spend your precious coins on, then our Blade Ball ability tier list will help.

We've ranked every ability available in Blade Ball right now. And, if you need some more coins to purchase an ability, or have run out of spins for the giant wheel, then our list of Blade Ball codes will come in handy.

Blade Ball Ability Tier List

Here's our rankings of every ability in Blade Ball:

Tier Ability
S-tier Infinity, Reaper, Forcefield, Rapture
A-tier Pulse, Pull, Freeze
B-tier Invisibility, Thunder Dash, Raging Deflect, Phase Bypass, Waypoint, Telekinesis, Phantom, Blink
C-tier Wind Cloak, Quad Jump, Swap, Dash, Shadow Step, Super Jump
D-tier Platform

The rankings in this Blade Ball tier list were created after considering the opinions of community creators like AlphaGG, Project Supreme, HeyranLy and Willyandgaming, and also based on our own time playing the popular Roblox game.

S-tier

A Blade Ball menu screen which describes the Infinity ability and how to get it.
Image credit: VG247/Wiggity

Infinity

  • Tier Rank:S
  • How to get: Previously available in packs

Reaper

  • Tier Rank:S
  • How to get: Buy for 3,000 Coins

Forcefield

  • Tier Rank:S
  • How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins

Rapture

  • Tier Rank:S
  • How to get: Spin Prize on Giant Wheel

A-tier

A Blade Ball menu screen which describes the Pulse ability and how to get it.
Image credit: VG247/Wiggity

Pulse

  • Tier Rank:A
  • How to get: Buy for 10,000 Coins

Pull

  • Tier Rank:A
  • How to get: Buy for 5,000 Coins

Freeze

  • Tier Rank:A
  • How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins

B-tier

A Blade Ball menu screen which describes the Invisibility ability and how to get it.
Image credit: VG247/Wiggity

Invisibility

  • Tier Rank:B
  • How to get: Buy for 800 Coins

Thunder Dash

  • Tier Rank:B
  • How to get: Buy for 1,200 Coins

Raging Deflect

  • Tier Rank:B
  • How to get: Buy for 4,000 Coins

Phase Bypass

  • Tier Rank:B
  • How to get: Previously available with the Wheel

Waypoint

  • Tier Rank:B
  • How to get: Previously available in packs

Telekinesis

  • Tier Rank:B
  • How to get: Buy for 5,000 Coins

Phantom

  • Tier Rank:B
  • How to get: Previously available during the Halloween event

Blink

  • Tier Rank:B
  • How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins

C-tier

A Blade Ball menu screen which describes the Wind Cloak ability and how to get it.
Image credit: VG247/Wiggity

Wind Cloak

  • Tier Rank:C
  • How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins

Quad Jump

  • Tier Rank:C
  • How to get: Buy for 1,000 Coins

Swap

  • Tier Rank:C
  • How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins

Dash

  • Tier Rank:C
  • How to get: Base ability

Shadow Step

  • Tier Rank:C
  • How to get: Buy for 1,600 Coins

Super Jump

  • Tier Rank:C
  • How to get: Buy for 300 Coins

D-tier

A Blade Ball menu screen which describes the Platform ability and how to get it.
Image credit: VG247/Wiggity

Platform

  • Tier Rank:D
  • How to get: Buy for 450 Coins

That's it for our Blade Ball ability tier list! If you need a hand with other popular Roblox games, make sure you check out our lists of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, Untitled Boxing Game codes, King Legacy codes and Peroxide codes.

Blade Ball

Video Game

Roblox

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, Mac

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

