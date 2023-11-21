Blade Ball ability tier list for November 2023
Every ability in Blade Ball ranked from best to worst.
Finding yourself on the losing end of most matches in Blade Ball? Then make sure you try out a new Blade Ball ability to power up your character and get ready for battle.
There's a huge amount of Blade Ball abilities available, which when activated can make it tricky for your opponent to defend against and lead to a quick kill. If you're not sure which ability to spend your precious coins on, then our Blade Ball ability tier list will help.
We've ranked every ability available in Blade Ball right now. And, if you need some more coins to purchase an ability, or have run out of spins for the giant wheel, then our list of Blade Ball codes will come in handy.
Blade Ball Ability Tier List
Here's our rankings of every ability in Blade Ball:
|Tier
|Ability
|S-tier
|Infinity, Reaper, Forcefield, Rapture
|A-tier
|Pulse, Pull, Freeze
|B-tier
|Invisibility, Thunder Dash, Raging Deflect, Phase Bypass, Waypoint, Telekinesis, Phantom, Blink
|C-tier
|Wind Cloak, Quad Jump, Swap, Dash, Shadow Step, Super Jump
|D-tier
|Platform
The rankings in this Blade Ball tier list were created after considering the opinions of community creators like AlphaGG, Project Supreme, HeyranLy and Willyandgaming, and also based on our own time playing the popular Roblox game.
S-tier
Infinity
- Tier Rank:S
- How to get: Previously available in packs
Reaper
- Tier Rank:S
- How to get: Buy for 3,000 Coins
Forcefield
- Tier Rank:S
- How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins
Forcefield
- Tier Rank:S
- How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins
Rapture
- Tier Rank:S
- How to get: Spin Prize on Giant Wheel
A-tier
Pulse
- Tier Rank:A
- How to get: Buy for 10,000 Coins
Pull
- Tier Rank:A
- How to get: Buy for 5,000 Coins
Freeze
- Tier Rank:A
- How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins
B-tier
Invisibility
- Tier Rank:B
- How to get: Buy for 800 Coins
Thunder Dash
- Tier Rank:B
- How to get: Buy for 1,200 Coins
Raging Deflect
- Tier Rank:B
- How to get: Buy for 4,000 Coins
Phase Bypass
- Tier Rank:B
- How to get: Previously available with the Wheel
Waypoint
- Tier Rank:B
- How to get: Previously available in packs
Telekinesis
- Tier Rank:B
- How to get: Buy for 5,000 Coins
Phantom
- Tier Rank:B
- How to get: Previously available during the Halloween event
Blink
- Tier Rank:B
- How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins
C-tier
Wind Cloak
- Tier Rank:C
- How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins
Quad Jump
- Tier Rank:C
- How to get: Buy for 1,000 Coins
Swap
- Tier Rank:C
- How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins
Dash
- Tier Rank:C
- How to get: Base ability
Shadow Step
- Tier Rank:C
- How to get: Buy for 1,600 Coins
Super Jump
- Tier Rank:C
- How to get: Buy for 300 Coins
D-tier
Platform
- Tier Rank:D
- How to get: Buy for 450 Coins
That's it for our Blade Ball ability tier list! If you need a hand with other popular Roblox games, make sure you check out our lists of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, Untitled Boxing Game codes, King Legacy codes and Peroxide codes.