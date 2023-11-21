Blade Ball ability tier list for November 2023

Finding yourself on the losing end of most matches in Blade Ball? Then make sure you try out a new Blade Ball ability to power up your character and get ready for battle.

There's a huge amount of Blade Ball abilities available, which when activated can make it tricky for your opponent to defend against and lead to a quick kill. If you're not sure which ability to spend your precious coins on, then our Blade Ball ability tier list will help.

We've ranked every ability available in Blade Ball right now. And, if you need some more coins to purchase an ability, or have run out of spins for the giant wheel, then our list of Blade Ball codes will come in handy.

Blade Ball Ability Tier List

Here's our rankings of every ability in Blade Ball:

Tier Ability S-tier Infinity, Reaper, Forcefield, Rapture A-tier Pulse, Pull, Freeze B-tier Invisibility, Thunder Dash, Raging Deflect, Phase Bypass, Waypoint, Telekinesis, Phantom, Blink C-tier Wind Cloak, Quad Jump, Swap, Dash, Shadow Step, Super Jump D-tier Platform

The rankings in this Blade Ball tier list were created after considering the opinions of community creators like AlphaGG, Project Supreme, HeyranLy and Willyandgaming, and also based on our own time playing the popular Roblox game.

S-tier

Infinity

Tier Rank: S

S How to get: Previously available in packs

Reaper

Tier Rank: S

S How to get: Buy for 3,000 Coins

Forcefield

Tier Rank: S

S How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins

Rapture

Tier Rank: S

S How to get: Spin Prize on Giant Wheel

A-tier

Pulse

Tier Rank: A

A How to get: Buy for 10,000 Coins

Pull

Tier Rank: A

A How to get: Buy for 5,000 Coins

Freeze

Tier Rank: A

A How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins

B-tier

Invisibility

Tier Rank: B

B How to get: Buy for 800 Coins

Thunder Dash

Tier Rank: B

B How to get: Buy for 1,200 Coins

Raging Deflect

Tier Rank: B

B How to get: Buy for 4,000 Coins

Phase Bypass

Tier Rank: B

B How to get: Previously available with the Wheel

Waypoint

Tier Rank: B

B How to get: Previously available in packs

Telekinesis

Tier Rank: B

B How to get: Buy for 5,000 Coins

Phantom

Tier Rank: B

B How to get: Previously available during the Halloween event

Blink

Tier Rank: B

B How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins

C-tier

Wind Cloak

Tier Rank: C

C How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins

Quad Jump

Tier Rank: C

C How to get: Buy for 1,000 Coins

Swap

Tier Rank: C

C How to get: Buy for 2,000 Coins

Dash

Tier Rank: C

C How to get: Base ability

Shadow Step

Tier Rank: C

C How to get: Buy for 1,600 Coins

Super Jump

Tier Rank: C

C How to get: Buy for 300 Coins

D-tier

Platform

Tier Rank: D

D How to get: Buy for 450 Coins

That's it for our Blade Ball ability tier list!