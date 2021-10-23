Overwatch’s McCree gets a name change next week

Blizzard has made good on its word to change the name of Overwatch character Jesse McCree, and the modification will go into effect next week.

Starting October 26, McCree will from here on out go by the name of Cole Cassidy.

Back in August the studio announced it was changing the cowboy's name to "something that better represents" what the game stands for, as the character's namesake was Diablo 4 lead level designer Jesse McCree.

The name change is part of Blizzard's new policy which forbids naming any character or location in its games after current and former employees. The company also recently removed references to former World of Warcraft creative director Alex Afrasiabi from the MMORPG.

Jesse McCree is just one of the now former Activision-Blizzard employees implicated in California's lawsuit against the company, and was was subsequently let go along with other high-ranking staff a couple of months ago.

The level designer is one of the Blizzard employees accused of either sexually harassing, bullying, or discriminating against female employees. The company is also under fire for unfair pay practices toward women and minorities, and numerous accusations have been thrown at higher-ups for not taking effective remedial measures to combat the rampant “frat-boy culture” at the studio.

Activision-Blizzard has since reached a deal with California's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission by committing to create an $18 million fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants.

However, California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing has formally objected to the settlement between the company and the EEOC, stating the settlement would cause "irreparable harm" to its investigation into the company.