Reddit Overwatch 2 poster expresses malcontent by turning original game's disc into pizza cutter

Your Overwatch disc is useless, now. Completely useless. Slide it into your console, and it won't boot the game – because there is no game to boot. Overwatch is dead, long live the free-to-play Overwatch 2.

The Halloween event is back, but is it worth it?

That wouldn't be so bad as a concept if Blizzard's latest release hadn't suffered such a miserable launch. Plagued by SMS login issues, long queue times, heroes that had to be removed from the roster, and players complaining heavily about the predatory monetisation of the game, Overwatch 2 has left a bad taste in everyone's mouths.

But it's not all doom and gloom. Over on the Overwath 2 reddit, one user has taken life's lemons and made them into Overwatch-flavoured lemonade. When the disc became useless, the internet message board saw people using their PS4 discs as pizza cutters. Others used them as coasters. It became something of a trend. Now, user GoldNova12_1130 has designed and printed a specific pizza-cutter holder, made exclusively for Overwatch discs.

The item, which has the words 'OVERHYPE 2' carved out of plastic on the handle, looks ergonomical enough – like it'd be pleasant to clutch in your hands as you watch the light bounce of the disc on one side and see Tracer rolling though your pan-base Hawaiian on the other.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The item – a physical manifestation of players' disillusionment with Overwatch 2 – is already proving popular. "Make another one and I'll buy it, lol" says one user. "You're a mad lad," says another. "Lmao," says a third, simply.

Wanna buy something actually related to Overwatch? You may want to think again.

If you like the look of this, and want to make one yourself, the original creator of the pizza cutter has listed the template for the OVERHYPE 2 utensil on their cults3D page. At 94p (UK), it's cheaper than buying one of those obscenely over-priced Halloween skins, at any rate.

Maybe you'd prefer an actual piece of Overwatch merch – such as a real-life charm that would cost you less than its in-game counter-part, though.