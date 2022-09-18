One Piece Odyssey has a release date, coming January 13 worldwide

One Piece Odyssey finally has a release date, as confirmed in a new trailer that says it will launch January 13, 2023.

Announced in a new trailer from Bandai Namco at Tokyo Game Show, fans of the Straw Hat Crew will be able to join the lovable pirates in their next video game adventure in just a few months. The new trailer sets up some of the story in the game, which unsurprisingly takes away the powers of each of the characters. As in many Shonen anime, the crew is quite overpowered these days, so you've got to do something to nerf them at the start of the game.

The Straw Hat Crew will have to collect cubes in order to regain their powers, though the trailer being mostly cinematics, it didn't show exactly how you'll be doing that.

One Piece Odyssey features an original story, and also brought on series creator Eiichiro Oda to do some character and monster designs. In it, Monkey D. Luffy and co. will travel across a mysterious island supposedly filled with treasure, which translates to you being able to explore an open world, and engage in turn-based combat.

Pre-ordering the game will net you a collection of goodies, the most important obviously being the Traveling Outfit Set which just makes the Straw Hat Crew look like their original (and generally better) designs. There's a digital-only Deluxe Edition version of the game too that includes some rare accessories, another outfit, and some extra story that will come at a later date.

There have been plenty of other big announcements coming from TGS too. Like A Dragon: Ishin is the latest title from Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, and is a remake of the 1800s set spin-off game that was previously only available in Japan. And the Yakuza series has also officially changed its name to Like A Dragon, with Like A Dragon 8 confirmed to be releasing in 2024.