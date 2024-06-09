Avowed, Obsidian's own take on The Elder Scrolls, gets new gamplay trailer but no release date

The latest trailer for Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed is here, bringing with it new gameplay to goggle over, but no release date as of yet

After announcing that Avowed would be releasing sometime this fall earlier this year, Obsidian Entertainment showed at Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase a bit of the action we can expect to mess around with come later this year when it eventually launches on Xbox and PC. Alas, we'll have to wait a little longer to mark our calanders.

Save the Living Lands... and your soul ⚔️



Save the Living Lands... and your soul ⚔️

Forge Your Destiny in @AvowedtheGame, coming 2024: https://t.co/YWeGdALoeu | #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/DWPBcISOSN — Xbox (@Xbox) June 9, 2024

Avowed was first revealed way back in 2020, though Obsidian didn't actually show off any gameplay until a few years later in 2023. It'll be the first new RPG from Obsidian since 2019, which saw the release of The Outer Worlds, its own take on a futuristic, sci-fi world in the vein of the Fallout series, though minus all the '60s stuff. Since then it has released titles like Grounded and Pentiment, but Avowed will mark a return to the RPG format for the long standing developer.

