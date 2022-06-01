Not E3 event schedule: livestream times for Summer Games Fest, Sony State of Play and more!

It’s E3 season…wait. Is it E3 season? The legendary video game show previously marked the beginning of video game Christmas - when a humble gamer and their pals could sit down and relax as hours upon hours of advertisements, carefully manufactured gameplay demos, and presentations were zapped into their mind through their eyes and ears. E3 may be gone, but the soul of hype-based consumerism lives on!

Rather than one dedicated show hosting different events, there are separate E3-like presentations lined up in the near future that will each showcase a different selection of games for the world to see and inevitably tweet about. If you want to tune in to each event, but don’t want to spend an afternoon converting time zones and planning out your weekend, we’ve got you sorted.

Below, we’ve listed out the (not) E3 event schedule, as well as what time they’re due to go live and where you can watch them. For those interested in just a few shows, we’ve created a convenient drop down menu below that’ll allow you to quickly jump to your chosen show.

Some gigantic announcements, like last years Forspoken trailer, can surely be expect this June.

PlayStation State of Play - June 2

Will we finally see more of the new God of War?

If you’re a lover of all things PlayStation, the State of Play event is a must-watch. This event is explicitly focused on Sony’s third party partners, as well as some sneak peaks at PSVR 2 titles (including Horizon Call of the Mountain) and, so if a particular title you’re hyped for falls under one of those two categories, you should totally tune in.

The PlayStation Summer 2022 State of Play goes live June 2 at:

US West Coast : 3pm PDT June 2

: 6pm EDT June 2 UK : 11PM BST June 2

You can watch the Sony PlayStation Stay of Play via their official Youtube livestream, or the official Twitch.TV channel.

Summer Game Fest - June 9

We wonder what Geoff has in store this year?

It wouldn’t be the new era of E3-esque livestreams if Mr Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest wasn’t around and making waves. This year’s show has a stacked lineup including but not limited to Sega, Bandai Namco, Capcom, and Square Enix, so it’s a must see for anyone with a taste for AAA. There are some stellar indie publishers present too, so even if you prefer smaller titles, there’ll be something for you to see.

The 2022 Summer Game Fest goes live June 9 at:

US West Coast : 11AM PDT June 9

: 2PM EDT June 9 UK : 7PM BST June 9

You can watch this show on the official Summer Game Fest website, The Game Awards Youtube channel, or The Game Awards Twitch.tv channel.

Future Games Show - June 11

Will we return to another virtual show floor? Or is there another twist in the works?

The Future Games Show is a mainstay for the E3 season, providing glimpses at a varied selection of titles in the works. So far Team 17, Thunderful Games and Amanita Design have confirmed their presence at the show, but plenty more will be revealed over the coming days running up June 11.

The 2022 Future Games Show goes live June 11 at:

US West Coast : 12PM PDT June 11

: 3PM EDT June 11 UK :8PM BST June 11

You can watch the Future Games Show on the official Twitch, >Facebook, Youtube or Twitter page. You can also watch it live on GamesRadar.

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase - June 12

Who bets we're in for another version of Skyrim.

Not wanting to be left out of the party, Xbox and Bethesda are hosting their own video game showcase where the latest and greatest titles coming to the Xbox Series X/S and PC are sure to be shown off. We’ve got little clues as to what exactly we should expect going into the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, but it’s guaranteed to be worth your while if you’re a fan of either party.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase goes live June 12 at:

US West Coast : 10AM PDT June 12

: 1PM EDT June 12 UK : 6PM BST June 12

You can watch the Xbox and Bethesda showcase via their official Youtube, Twitch, Facebook, or Tiktok.

PC Gaming Show - June 12

Day9 has slowly wormed their way into our hearts over the years, and that's alright with us.

Finally, we have the PC Gaming Show! This Computer-focused event highlights numerous games in development for towers and laptops all around the world. Typically a mix of interviews and game trailers, this show is a great stop for those keen on the immediate future of PC gaming.

The PC Gaming Show goes live June 12 at:

US West Coast : 12:30PM PDT June 12

: 3:30PM EDT June 12 UK : 8:30PM BST June 12

You can watch the PC Gaming Show via the official Twitch.tv or Youtube channel.

