No Man’s Sky 4.0 update expands your inventory, and introduces ‘relaxed mode’

For a game that got off to a rather rocky start, No Man’s Sky continues to reach new galactic heights, and it’s 4.0 update is just around the corner.

Hello Games has, seemingly, worked tirelessly to build No Man’s Sky from the ground up and turn it into what is, perhaps, one of the best space exploration and survival games out there. The game, ever since its initial release in 2016, continues to be privy to updates and improvements that’ll benefit long-time fans and newcomers.

Here's the No Man's Sky Switch trailer from Hello Games.

The 4.0 update is intended to coincide with the debut of No Man’s Sky on Nintendo Switch, planned for October 7, but what does the update actually include? Well, via an interview with PC Gamer, Hello Games’ Sean Murray tells all.

Ultimately, the introduction of the game has been altered to be more welcoming to new players, or for those who will simply be picking up the title on the Switch. Murray has also taken note of the sheer amount of content in No Man’s Sky, and how easily this could overwhelm anyone new to the title; he says to PC Gamer that, “If you come back to the game, there's actually a log where you have a summary of the story so far. We have an info portal that will collect together everything that you've done so far, everything you've unlocked, all of that, and give you more info on it, so that you can dig into it."

This way, new and returning players can easily find information they might need, and delve into the story further if that’s what they fancy. As for players already very familiar with No Man’s Sky, and those who feel they may have done all that there is to do, journey milestones have been expanded to provide veterans with completely new goals to achieve.

In addition, the inventory has been improved and expanded, so players jumping in as 4.0 goes live will have a bigger backpack to make use of. Last, but not least, a ‘relaxed mode’ will also be introduced. This mode is essentially a version of the game that’s a little less intense; you could call it an ‘easy’ mode, I suppose. To balance this out, ‘survival mode’ has also been added to make No Man’s Sky all the more intense if you’re ready for a challenge.

It’s nice to see No Man’s Sky continuing to grow and evolve in 2022. If you’re yet to try it, or the launch has left a bad taste in your mouth still, I can’t recommend enough how great this game is in 2022. Now, with a relaxed mode that allows players to figure things out and explore the galaxy at their own pace, there’s genuinely no better time to give the game a go.