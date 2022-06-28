Watch the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase - 25 minutes of third-party Switch games

The Nintendo Direct mini Partner Showcase is set to air today, June 28, at 2pm BST. You can watch it right here via the YouTube embed below (which will become available at exactly 2pm BST).

Nintendo has announced that the Direct will be roughly 25 minutes long and has given us the focus of the showcase. This Nintendo Direct mini is highlighting third-party games coming to the Switch. If you are crossing your fingers for news on Breath of the Wild 2, you can uncross them. You should set your expectations before watching or you may come out the other end rather disappointed.

The Nintendo Direct will be going live on June 28 at 6AM PDT / 9AM EST / 2PM BST / 3PM CEST. One recently dated third-party game coming to Switch is No Man's Sky, which looks remarkably good in the trailer below.

Check out the trailer for No Man's Sky on the Nintendo Switch!

What exactly will be revealed in the Direct mini isn't known, but we hope a few neat surprises will be revealed. Nintendo also likes to release games immediately after a Direct finishes, and we wouldn't bet against that happening again today.

If you watched the Nintendo Direct mini, what did you think? Are you planning on picking up any of the games featured in the showcase? Let us know in the comments below! For more Nintendo content, check out our article on the best Nintendo Switch deals.