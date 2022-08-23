New Tales from the Borderlands revealed at gamescom Opening Night Live

New Tales from the Borderlands has had a new trailer shown off during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The game, which was previously leaked, will release on October 21 for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch.

A new standalone title that follows the same narrative-focused gameplay introduced with the original 2014 Tales from the Borderlands created by Telltale Games, the game takes us back to the world of Borderlands with its unique humorous style, aesthetic, and comical violence returning in force.

The game will put us in the shoes of three distinct new characters — Anu the scientist, her streetwise brother Octavio, and food service worker Fran. These characters will have to make their way through the world of Promethea while Tediore — a gun manufacturer with guns and spaceships galore — come to the planet in search of a hidden vault. Classic Borderlands premise.

As with the previous Tales from the Borderlands game, your choices throughout the upcoming title will have ripple effects on the events of the game and the fates of your characters. As such, you’ll have to think carefully about what to say and do as you make your way through the game.

You've gotta love the vibrancy on display here

You can pre-order the game now — as the standard edition, which is digital only and costs £34.99, or the Deluxe edition which can be either digital or physical and comes with Tales of the Borderlands included at the cost of £44.99. Pre-ordering either version will net you some cosmetics for each playable character as well as in-game currency.

It looks like Atlas may be making an appearance too!

Why is there in-game currency in a single player narrative RPG? We have no idea and it’s a bit of a head scratcher to be honest. Either way, if you’re a massive Borderlands lover, you may be keen to put your name down for a copy now.

Are you excited about New Tales from the Borderlands? Let us know below, as well as your thoughts on the new trailer!