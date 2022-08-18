New Tales from the Borderlands coming in October, according to Amazon

New Tales from the Borderlands is set to be released October 21, according to a listing on Amazon.

The listing has since been removed, but luckily the internet is faster than a speeding finger hitting delete, and Gematsu was able to grab all the details.

For starters, there will be a pre-order incentive called the Adventure Capital Pack that comes with cosmetics for the characters Anu, Octavio, and Fran, It also comes with 10,000 in-game currency as well as an FL4K Vaultlander collectible for use in-game.

According to the listing, the narrative-driven adventure is set in the war-torn metropolis of Promethea. You will control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on "the worst day of their lives" by helping the characters try to change the world and maybe even save it. The decisions you make will determine how your story ends in unexpected ways.

IN the game, you will "face down a planetary invasion," a vicious vault monster, and capitalists in a game where what happens next is up to you. Prepare to meet a bunch of misfits, assassin bots, and talking guns in the game where you will also meet a host of returning faces

Gearbox announced a new game in the Tales from the Borderlands series back in April, with more information promised for this summer.

The studio promised the game would arrive sometime this year with an all-new roster of characters and stories.

New Tales from the Borderlands will be made available on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.