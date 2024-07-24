Leo, Raph, Mikey, Don and... Naruto? Everyone's favourite Hokage-to-be is teaming up with the one and only Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Ever wanted to see a crossover between Naruto and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? You're in luck, because it's happening!

If there's one thing I know about Naruto and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, it's that they're both ninjas. I mean, it's kinda both their whole things, with Naruto wanting to be the best one around, and the turtles… just wanting to be ninjas, I guess! So it feels like a crossover was always destined to happen, and yet somehow until now there hasn't been one. Well, comics publishers IDW and Viz Media collaboratively announced this week that the five ninjas will be coming together under one roof, as part of a four-issue series illustrated by Hendry Prasetya (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), with colours by Raúl Angulo (NYX) letters by Ed Dukeshire (The Woods), and writing by Caleb Goellner (Sonic the Hedgehog). Prasetya and Jorge Jiménez (Batman) worked on the cover art for the first issue together.

Believe it! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto #1 drops November 13 - written by me, illustrated by @hendryzero, colored by @AnguloRaul, lettered by @eDukeDW, w/ covers by @JorgeJimenezArt! 🍕🍥 https://t.co/HA9g5juPCw pic.twitter.com/VFj6am2DGk — Caleb Goellner (@calebandrew) July 22, 2024

Here's the official description for the first issue: It’s the coolest ninja matchup you could have ever dreamed of, had you dared! The Heroes in a Half-Shell meet the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox in the crossover everyone will be talking about.

"When teenage reporter April O’Neil has a clandestine meeting with Tsunade, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, it garners the attention of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. They aren’t the only ones who are wondering what the two women were discussing, though. The sinister Foot Clan have their own interest in April’s visit, as they think she might hold the valuable information on mutation research being conducted by the scientist Baxter Stockman. With April caught between the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Foot Clan, it can’t be long before the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show up to lend her a hand!"

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The first issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto (doesn't roll off the tongue, exactly) is due out November 13, later this year.