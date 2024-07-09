As the manga approaches its end, My Hero Academia: You're Next finally locks in a US release date

My Hero Academia: You're Next is out next month in Japan, and those of you in the US will only have to wait a couple of months to check it out.

It's a bit of a big year for My Hero Academia. Season 7 continues to bring the series towards its dramatic end, though it's still got a little while left to go, and creator Kohei Horikoshi even confirmed that the manga will finally be coming to an end this coming August. It's quite good timing too, as there's also a new film on the way, My Hero Academia: You're Next, which is set to arrive in Japanese theatres August 2. News of a US release has been a bit quiet though, as is typical of most anime movies, but over the weekend during its panel at Anime Expo, Toho Animation confirmed that the upcoming film will be coming to the US just a couple of months after its Japanese release on October 11, later this year.

Traditionally a lot of film adaptations of popular manga aren't canon to the main story, and while there's been a growing trend to release films as stop gaps between seasons like with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and the upcoming Chainsaw Man movie, You're Next won't be required viewing for whenever season 8 eventually rolls around. It is set roughly around where the anime is currently, at a time where villains are running wild, where a giant fortress turns up that starts kidnapping people. Things are complicated further by the presence of an evil All Might imitator, but what his whole deal is is yet to be revealed.

My Hero Academia isn't the only manga set to end this year, as Jujutsu Kaisen is (probably) going to wrap things up too - though, its creator Gege Akutami did recently have to take some time off due to illness, so maybe Shonen Jump will be hanging on to one of its biggest titles a bit longer.