You might want to emotionally prepare yourself, Jujutsu Kaisen is probably ending next year

It's sounding like Jujutsu Kaisen might soon be coming to an end, as the manga's creator suggests the series will be wrapped up by next year.

As someone who's currently up to date with the manga, I won't spoil anything for you, but it's safe to say that it's currently in the endgame. The final big fights are taking place, and week over week things are ramping up more and more. It's not quite clear how much is left, as there are a few loose ends that need wrapping up, but it's getting there - and over the weekend, a comment from series creator Gege Akutami at Jump Festa certainly suggested it'll likely be over by this time next year. During a panel on Jujutsu Kaisen, a handwritten note from Akutami was shared (thanks, Crunchyroll), where he said "This is probably, absolutely the last Jump Festa held while Jujutsu Kaisen is being serialised."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

With Jump Festa taking place every December, that essentially means we can expect it to have wrapped up by at least November at the very latest. Akutami has previously said that they had hoped Jujutsu Kaisen would be finished in 2023, but that obviously hasn't happened yet. That doesn't really give us an indication of how close it is to finishing, as there is enough going on that it could keep releasing for a few months, so we'll just have to wait and see when it wraps up.

The panel also revealed that the series is set to hit 90 million copies sold total as of the upcoming 25th volume, putting it quite high up amongst some of the most popular manga around. Season two of the series is currently airing, and will be wrapping up itself in a couple of weeks time - a season that has an episode of anime that might be one of the best I've ever seen.

Jump Festa had plenty of announcements over the weekend, like how the Chainsaw Man anime is coming back with a movie, and that Netflix is remaking the One Piece anime.