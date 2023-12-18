One Piece, the show that will never end, is getting an anime remake from Netflix

One Piece fans will seemingly never have to worry about the series ending, as Netflix is now working on an anime remake starting from the very beginning.

Netflix is clearly getting serious about media from Japan, as following the absolute hit that was its live-action adaptation of the most popular manga of all time, One Piece, it's just announced over the weekend that it is currently developing an anime remake of the series. Yes, that's right, the show that has over 1000 episodes, based on the manga with over 100 volumes that still hasn't finished yet, is starting from the series' first arc, East Blue Saga once again. Just to be clear, this is a separate production of the main anime, so all you classic anime fans don't need to worry about the show ending any time soon.

ANNOUNCEMENT! Recreating the story of the original "ONE PIECE" manga, starting from the East Blue arc, "THE ONE PIECE" is coming to @Netflix‍ 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/skq9RmhYnT — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 17, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Titled "The One Piece," this latest adaptation is being helmed by WIT Studio, who you'll probably best know as the animation studio behind Spy x Family, and the first three seasons of Attack on Titan. The show is apparently already in production, with Netflix saying it will be "distinct from the TV anime series," and that it will utilise "cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures." That last line is a little concerning, as Netflix and WIT Studio actually worked on a short film together earlier this year that used AI generated backgrounds. This wasn't very well received at the time, especially considering how poorly animators are treated in the anime industry, so hopefully this won't be the case for The One Piece.

This isn't the only anime coming to Netflix that's based on the works of Eiichiro Oda, as in January 2024, Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation is also receiving an anime adaptation. Based on the one-shot of the same name from 1994, Monsters: 103 tells the story of the legendary samurai Shimotsuki Ryuma, a character that later appeared in One Piece, and a fan favourite one too.