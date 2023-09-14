Watch all the base Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities here, if you have the stomach for it

We all know why you're here - you wanna see some gruesome fatalities in the new Mortal Kombat game. It's okay - we're all friends here. With Mortal Kombat 1's release, we've got a huge number of new fatalities to check out. That being said, a lot of them are locked away behind character levels this time around, meaning in order to see them all you'll need to grind out a bunch of matches.

With that in mind, if you've still got a taste for some bloody murder, we've created a video montage of all the Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities you unlock straight away. Each character gets one from the get-go, so there should be enough to whet your appetite! For a few minutes of gory glory, watch the video embedded above!

If you've not jumped into Mortal Kombat in some time, you can see me on occasion fumble a few of the inputs. Thankfully, easy fatality tokens are available to players, albeit in limited supply. For what it's worth, they aren't particularly difficult to pull off, granted you've got a good idea of the various ranges required for each one and take your time on the directional inputs.

Once you manage to lock down the inputs, some of these fatalities are hella gruesome. Maybe not as rough to watch as some of the worst in Mortal Kombat 11 (a good thing in my opinion, considering the mental toll creating them had on select developers). They're bloody enough to get the point across, and I do like the return of just turning folks into skeletons in some of these fatalities. It feels retro in a good way!

If you want to experience more fatalities, you'll have to sit tight and wait for a while. Perhaps one of the worst parts of Mortal Kombat 1 is the very live-service styled progression systems. Fatalities are locked behind individual XP bars for each character, so if you want to earn them all, you'll need to power through a bunch of matches. A reward for character loyalists and dedicated players I suppose, but rough for bloodthirsty spectators.

If you want more Mortal Kombat content, check out our guide on how to unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1, as well as the list of launch fatalities for every character, and how to perform them.