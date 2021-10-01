Capcom is asking players about PC-Switch cross-play and cross-save in Monster Hunter Rise

One of the bigger reveals at TGS this year has been the release date announcement for the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise. Capcom even offered a first look at the game's much sharper visuals on PC in a gameplay trailer, and announced a demo is coming this month.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

But suspiciously absent from the blast has been any talk about cross-play with the Switch version, or cross-progression between the two platforms. Capcom did not even touch on the possibility of whether existing Switch players will be able to transfer their progress to the PC version when it arrives.

All of this isn't surprising, of course. Monster Hunter World launched on PC several months after consoles, and the game - to this day - doesn't offer either cross-play or cross-save. However, there might still be hope for Rise.

As part of TGS 2021, Capcom released a survey for Monster Hunter fans asking what would make the upcoming PC release of Rise more desirable. As spotted by @Nibellion on Twitter, the survey (no longer live) polls players about three specific features.

The first is demo availability, followed by an option for cross-play between PC and Switch, and finally another for cross-progression with Switch.

While Capcom has not mentioned any cross-play/save functionality for Monster Hunter Rise PC, a new survey mentions both features under a question asking what would help to make the PC version more interestinghttps://t.co/OcFjDfBx76



(you know what to do, hunters) pic.twitter.com/ddKgNSUvUV — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 30, 2021

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Obviously, this doesn't necessarily confirm that those features are in the works. That said, game publishers often include certain questions in their surveys that refer to features already in development, rather than those they’re considering. In those cases, surveys help publishers prioritise their marketing - so there's a chance cross-play and cross-save are happening, as Capcom is likely very aware of players' desire for them.

Monster Hunter Rise is out January 12, 2022 on PC. The upcoming Sunbreak expansion will be released in the summer for both PC and Switch.