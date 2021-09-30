Monster Hunter Rise PC release date set, demo coming in October

Capcom announced during TGS 2021 today when we can expect Monster Hunter Rise to arrive on PC.

And that date is January 12. While that seems like a long ways off, it's really not because that's just three months away.

Plus, to hold you over until then, Capcom will release a demo for the game on Steam beginning on October 13.

The demo will provide you with numerous hunting options, including offline solo and online multiplayer for up to four players. You will also be able to use 14 weapon types.

You can also expect a Training option and a Wyvern Riding tutorial full of useful tips and instructions. When you feel you are ready, awaiting you will be three different hunting quests and monsters to experience, each providing distinct levels of challenge from Beginner (Great Izuchi) to Intermediate (Mizutsune) and Advanced (Magnamalo).

The PC version will feature customizable optimizations, allowing you to enjoy the game in 4K resolution and with ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio support, while also offering uncapped framerates and high-resolution textures.

When the full version of the game releases on PC, it will include all major post-launch content that is available on the Nintendo Switch version through the end of November 2021.

Following the release, players of both platform versions can look forward to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the rather large expansion coming to the game in summer 2022. You can expect a new storyline and base of operations, as well as new locales, monsters, gameplay features, Master quest rank, and more.

Obviously, you will need to own the base game in order to play it, and you will need to have completed the 7-star Hub Quest called Serpent Goddess of Thunder. All progress from the base game will transfer over to the expansion when played on the same system.

Also today, the identity of the new monster featured in the debut trailer for Sunbreak has been confirmed as Malzeno, zn elder dragon who serves as the expansion’s flagship monster. Also joining the upcoming expansion is Shogun Ceanataur, a returning crab-like monster who first appeared in Monster Hunter 2.

Released for Switch on March 26, Monster Hunter Rise has proven to be rather popular with the Switch crowd, and we expect no less on PC given both player and critical reception.