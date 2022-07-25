If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
para-no-dice

Monster Hunter Paradise isn't actually the next game in the series

You may have seen the name Monster Hunter Paradise over the weekend as the title of the next major game in the series, but it's all made up.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

Over the weekend, it looked like the name of the next game in the Monster Hunter series had leaked from a fairly unusual source: Discord. The title is apparently called Monster Hunter Paradise, according to the leak - but it turned out not to be the case.

The leak originates from Discord's developer mode, which one Twitter user was messing with before they stumbled upon a number of events for upcoming games, including seemingly the next Monster Hunter.

Watch on YouTube

As spotted by VGC, most Discord events they dug up have placeholder names, except one in particular. The original tweet, which has since been deleted, included screenshots of a game called Monster Hunter Paradise on Discord's backend.

That particular event asked players to claim a code for the game on Xbox and PlayStation, which everyone assumed is the title of the next major Monster Hunter. Unfortunately, it's a made-up name.

@neonaga99, the Twitter user behind the original discovery, looped back around to show that the name of the mysterious game has been changed to Placeholder Name, which is the title of every future event on Discord's backend for unannounced games - for obvious reasons.

As @neonaga99 suggests, the name was more than likely made up by a Discord developer, as it wouldn't make sense for Capcom to include the name of an announced project so clearly in the backend of a third-party service. When this happens, games typically exist under their codenames, so as to avoid drawing any undue attention.

All that said, the next mainline Monster Hunter game is all but confirmed. With Capcom now wrapping up work on Monster Hunter Rise for PC and Switch, the team is likely working on a sequel to Monster Hunter World for modern consoles and PC.

The Capcom leak from late 2020 included references to multiple then-unannounced projects that were later officially revealed. On that list was also Monster Hunter 6, which is likely whatever Paradise was supposed to be.

We obviously don't know what the game will end up being officially called, but the leak suggested it's due for release in 2023, so we won't be waiting too long to hear something.

Tagged With

About the Author

Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch