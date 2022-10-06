Modern Warfare 2 launch trailer is hot with campaign footage

Infinity Ward and Activision debuted the Modern Warfare 2 gameplay launch trailer moments ago. This was a livestream-style reveal, with the trailer having just aired on Call of Duty's YouTube channel.

We're still several weeks away from the launch of the game, of course, so while a dropping a launch trailer now might seem strange, it's a thing more and more publishers have been doing in recent years, mainly to ramp up pre-orders.

TF141 OTG.

Love the tactic or hate it, though, this new Modern Warfare 2 trailer is good. The focus is squarely on the single-player campaign here. We get treated to plenty of new footage, showing both gameplay and cutscenes from various missions.

The timing of the trailer makes a little more sense when you consider that players who pre-order Modern Warfare 2 will be able to play the campaign one week early, which is something new for Call of Duty that's likely to continue in the future.

Modern Warfare 2 releases October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It's also launching on Steam for the first time in years.

Jim, Connor and myself recently sat down to work through our thoughts on the Modern Warfare 2 beta, and whether what we played was enough to make us excited about launch. You can watch that video below.