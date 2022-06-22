Go to infinity and beyond with the new Lightyear Minecraft DLC pack

Are you (or your kids) hungry for a space adventure like you’ve never experienced before? If so, Minecraft may be the best place to find your next intergalactic journey with the new Lightyear DLC that’s just been added to the Minecraft Marketplace.

Tied in with the Lightyear film that’s currently in cinemas, this content pack allows you to step into Buzz’s shoes as they journey across the stars. This is available for most owners of Minecraft: Bedrock edition, although those on the Nintendo Switch will have to wait until later this year to take to the stars.

Watch the official Lightyear DLC trailer here!

In terms of what you can expect, the DLC features an origin story for the astronaut, as you must explore an alien planet following a crash landing. Containing five different missions that’ll take you through a variety of biomes, you’ll be fending off a range of enemies, bosses and treacherous flying segments as you search for a way to complete your objective.

if it has mechs, sign me up

Once you’ve finished up with these missions, you can expect a new Lightyear character creator item, so you can play as the spaceman on more terrestrial gaming sessions. As such, this is a must download for anyone invested in the character, or even those with their head in the stars.

What do you think of this new DLC pack? Will you be picking it up? Let us know below! For more Minecraft news, check out our articles on how the Minecraft creator platform is kept safe for kids. Also, in case you missed it, Minecraft Legends was recently announced during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase this month.