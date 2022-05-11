Metroid Dread is already the series' best selling game

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Metroid Dread has sold a whopping 2.9 million units since launch.
News by Kelsey Raynor
Metroid Dread launched back in October 2021, and it appears that so many players jumped into Samus' latest adventure that the game now reigns as the best-selling title in the Metroid series. The game garnered a hugely positive response, with 88% on Metacritic, and a solid 4/5 from us.

As of the end of March, 2022, the game had successfully sold 2.9 million units, according to Nintendo's earnings report. This means Metroid Dread is now ahead of its predecessors, as Metroid Prime of 2002 sold 2.84 million units, while the original Metroid game sold 2.73 million units.

As to what actually led to this outcome for Metroid Dread isn't too difficult to make a guess at. We can safely assume that given the popularity of the Nintendo Switch (which apparently sold more hardware units than the Wii U did software units) helped the game reach such a staggering audience. This, in combination with just how loyal fans of Metroid are, will have certainly helped the game overthrow the series' prior records.

This also doesn't come as too much of a surprise considering that Metroid Dread was the most pre-ordered game at GameStop following E3. In terms of pre-orders, the title even surpassed Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Sonic Colours, and Mario Party Superstars. Furthermore, just three days after Metroid Dread launched, it was just 1000 sales short of already surpassing previous best seller, Metroid Prime. This was also based on physical sales alone - thanks, GI.biz.

Right now, we know that Metroid Prime 4 is still in development, but we have yet to hear any news of a release date. As to whether the game will surpass Metroid Dread in sales, we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, have you tried out Metroid Dread's free boss rush update yet?

